COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1180 New Cases, 1549 Recoveries And 19 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1180 New Cases, 1549 Recoveries And 19 Deaths

Sept. 14, 2021, 9:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1180 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 779492.

The Ministry said that in 10266 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1180 persons were found infected with the new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 382 people in 4,177 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 26,202 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,512 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,690 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 223 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 453 are admitted to the ICU and 137 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,589 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 742,306 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.2 percent.

19 more cases added to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,984.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Received Two Statues Of Uma Maheshvara From Denver Art Museum
Sep 15, 2021
Nepal To Receive Additional 4.4 Million Doses of Vero Cell From China
Sep 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 15 Across Nepal
Sep 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 14, 2021
All-Party Meet Slams CPN-UML Chair Oli For Un-parliamentary Act
Sep 13, 2021

More on Health

Nepal To Receive Additional 4.4 Million Doses of Vero Cell From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Government Issues Warning For Nipah Virus By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 426 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1149 New Cases, 1260 Recoveries And 16 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Received Two Statues Of Uma Maheshvara From Denver Art Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021
An Israeli Antiviral Drug Could Stop COVID-19: Israeli Scientists By Agencies Sep 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2021
Nepal- Bangladesh Proposed For Joint-Venture On Hydro Power Project By Agencies Sep 14, 2021
Crisis Looms In Afghanistan One Month After Taliban Takeover By Agencies Sep 14, 2021
All-Party Meet Slams CPN-UML Chair Oli For Un-parliamentary Act By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75