COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1180 New Cases, 1549 Recoveries And 19 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1180 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 779492.

The Ministry said that in 10266 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1180 persons were found infected with the new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 382 people in 4,177 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 26,202 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,512 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,690 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 223 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 453 are admitted to the ICU and 137 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,589 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 742,306 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.2 percent.

19 more cases added to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,984.