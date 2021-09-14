Weather Forecast For September 15 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 15 Across Nepal

Sept. 14, 2021, 10:12 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Received Two Statues Of Uma Maheshvara From Denver Art Museum
Sep 15, 2021
Nepal To Receive Additional 4.4 Million Doses of Vero Cell From China
Sep 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1180 New Cases, 1549 Recoveries And 19 Deaths
Sep 14, 2021
All-Party Meet Slams CPN-UML Chair Oli For Un-parliamentary Act
Sep 13, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For September 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 8 Across Nepal: More Rains Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Received Two Statues Of Uma Maheshvara From Denver Art Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021
An Israeli Antiviral Drug Could Stop COVID-19: Israeli Scientists By Agencies Sep 14, 2021
Nepal To Receive Additional 4.4 Million Doses of Vero Cell From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2021
Nepal- Bangladesh Proposed For Joint-Venture On Hydro Power Project By Agencies Sep 14, 2021
Crisis Looms In Afghanistan One Month After Taliban Takeover By Agencies Sep 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75