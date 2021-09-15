France And IDEMIA Donate Several Spare Parts For The French Oxygen Plants Manufactured by Novair

In order to combat the Covid-19 crisis in Nepal, the French Government (French Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Crisis and Support Centre) and IDEMIA, global leader in Augmented Identity, have joined hands together to send to Nepal spare parts for oxygen plants built by a French company, NOVAIR.

“As many places in the world are still seeing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, preparation plays a key role in saving lives. In this regard, the French Government and IDEMIA have jointly sponsored to donate Euros 48,000 worth of spare parts for oxygen plants built by NOVAIR to 8 (eight) hospitals so that they would be able to ensure a continuous function of these life-saving machines”, said the French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger during the handover ceremony.

“IDEMIA is very honoured to be part of this solidarity project, an important step towards the achievement of our CSR IMPACT pillars to uphold and step up our support for local communities, as it has a long-standing relation with the Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs. This is a great opportunity to thank the Nepali Government and to convey the message that we are all in this situation together”, said Tim Ferris, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, IDEMIA

The hospitals benefiting from this operation are: Nepalgunj Medical College (Kohalpur), Surkhet Pradeshik Hospital (Surkhet), Fewa City Hospital (Pokhara), Okhaldhunga Community Hospital (Okhaldhunga), Fishtail Hospital (Pokhara), Lumbini Pradeshik Hospital (Butwal), Dadeldhura Pradeshik Hospital (Dadeldhura), and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (Maharajgunj, Kathmandu).

The spare parts were handed over to the representatives of the hospitals by Ambassador Léger.

This support is in addition to a 7-ton humanitarian cargo containing masks, antigen test kits, and ventilators sent on 2 June by the French Government in solidarity with Nepal’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

About IDEMIA: IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, IDEMIA reinvents the way we think, produce, use and protect one of the human’s greatest assets – the identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. IDEMIA provides Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com