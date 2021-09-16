COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1165 New Cases, 1689 Recoveries And 11 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1165 New Cases, 1689 Recoveries And 11 Deaths

Sept. 16, 2021, 9:04 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 781989.

The Ministry said said that in 11208 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1165 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 346 people in 3,971 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 25,772 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,550 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,222 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 220 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 407 are admitted to the ICU and 128 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,689 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 745,215 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 11 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,002.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rain Will Continue Till Saturday Across Nepal
Sep 16, 2021
HBL Donated Computers To Metropolitan Police Circle New Baneshwor
Sep 16, 2021
Hindi Fortnight Celebrated In Kathmandu
Sep 16, 2021
Nepal And India Reviewed India Funded Terai Road Project
Sep 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 17Across Nepal
Sep 16, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 430 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 495 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1332 New Cases, 1220 Recoveries And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal To Receive Additional 4.4 Million Doses of Vero Cell From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1180 New Cases, 1549 Recoveries And 19 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Swiss Government Approves Rs. 1.88 Billion Grants To Nepal By Agencies Sep 16, 2021
Yom Kippur Is The Holiest 'Meeting' Of The Year For Jewish By Agencies Sep 16, 2021
Rain Will Continue Till Saturday Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
HBL Donated Computers To Metropolitan Police Circle New Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Hindi Fortnight Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Nepal And India Reviewed India Funded Terai Road Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75