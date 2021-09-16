COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1165 New Cases, 1689 Recoveries And 11 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 781989.

The Ministry said said that in 11208 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1165 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 346 people in 3,971 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 25,772 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,550 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,222 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 220 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 407 are admitted to the ICU and 128 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,689 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 745,215 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 11 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,002.