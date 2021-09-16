Hindi Fortnight Celebrated In Kathmandu

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu is celebrating Hindi Fortnight from 14-28 September 2021, as a part of "Azadika Amrit Mahotsav", which commenced with a webinar on 'Progress made by Hindi in 75 years of India’s Independence on 14 September 2021 which is also celebrated in India as well as abroad as Hindi Diwas.

32 experts in Hindi from India and Nepal participated in the webinar. Anil Sharma, Deputy Chairman of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra, India graced the conference as Chief Guest. Dr. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, expert, Hindi and its application in IT also participated from India. Experts from Nepal included Dr. SanjitaVerma, Head of Hindi Hindi Department, TU and Dr. Ram Dayal Rakesh, a veteran Hindi littérateur.

The participants shared their views on ways and means to promote the usage of the Hindi language globally. The experts opined that Sanskrit, Hindi and Nepali languages are very rich and are closely knit due to their shared cultural and historical background.

Messages from Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar were played.

A series of events and competitions have been planned by the Embassy from 14 to 28 September 2021 as a part of Hindi fortnight Celebrations. ‘Rajbhasha Pledge" was administered to all Indian officials of the Embassy in which they expressed their commitment to preserve and promote Hindi as an official language.

Every year Hindi Diwas is celebrated throughout India and abroad to commemorate the historic occasion of making Hindi as the official language of India by the Constituent Assembly on 14th September 1949.