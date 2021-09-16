Kathmandu Valley Logs 430 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 430 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 16, 2021, 9:06 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 430 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11208 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 430 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 430 cases, Kathmandu districts records 293 cases, 98 in Lalitpur and 31 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 781989.

