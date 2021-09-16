Rain Will Continue Till Saturday Across Nepal

Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in most places of the country in the next three days due to the influence of the low pressure system, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said reports RSS.

Meteorologist Meen Kumar Aryal said there is possibility of rain in most places of the country until Saturday due to the impact of the low pressure system around Madhya Pradesh area of India and the location of the monsoon low pressure trough south of its average position in Nepal.

According to him, there is possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini and the Sudurpaschim provinces today. At present it is generally to fully cloudy throughout the country with light to moderate rainfall taking place at some places of Lumbini and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places in the rest of the provinces.

According to RSS, the weather will be generally to completely cloudy throughout the country towards the afternoon with chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at many places of Lumbini, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces.

It will be generally to fully cloudy tonight with the possibility of light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning at many places of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpachim provinces and at a few places of the rest of the provinces.

The latest weather bulletin of the Division shows that the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 20.0 degrees Celsius and the maximum 24.4 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature 14.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jumla and the highest maximum 33.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dipayal over the last 24 hours.



