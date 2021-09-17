Kathmandu Valley Logs 394 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 394 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 17, 2021, 9:11 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 394 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8665 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 394 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 394 cases, Kathmandu districts records 274 cases, 70 in Lalitpur and 53 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1086 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 783075.

