COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 835 New Cases, 1234 Recoveries And 16 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 835 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 783910.

The Ministry said said that in 8540 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 835 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 231 people in 2,818 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry,there are 25,082 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,446 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 23,636 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 246 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 389 are admitted to the ICU and 121 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

The Ministry reports that 1,234 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 747,800 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.4 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 16 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,028.