US And Nepal Work Together All The Time: US Secretary Of State

Sept. 19, 2021, 9:22 p.m.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said the 75-year friendly relations between the United States of America and Nepal have been made stronger by the people to people cordiality.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Nepal today, the US Secretary of State has congratulated the Government and the people of Nepal on behalf the US government and people, recalling the collaboration between the two countries in the past years in facing up the common challenges.

He has also stated that the two countries worked together in the fight against the corona virus pandemic and climate change. Blinken has also extended best wishes to all the Nepalis on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Nepal in Washington D.C. is also celebrating the Constitution Day by organizing various programmes.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

