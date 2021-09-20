India Concerned About Implications Of Changes In Afghanistan: Foreign Secretary Shringla

India Concerned About Implications Of Changes In Afghanistan: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Sept. 20, 2021, 9:51 p.m.

As a neighbour of Afghanistan, India is naturally concerned about the recent changes in that country and their implications for the region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

Referring to a recent resolution on Afghanistan by the UN Security Council, he said it addressed the main pending issues and demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts.

The foreign secretary was speaking at the sixth JP Morgan ‘India Investor Summit’.

“The situation in our neighbourhood, particularly in Afghanistan, and with China on our eastern borders reminds us that while the new realities are making themselves felt, traditional security challenges remain,” he said.

Talking about the eastern Ladakh standoff, Shringla said Chinese attempts over the last year to unilaterally alter the status quo in the region have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

“We have made it clear to the Chinese side that peace and tranquillity in border areas are essential for the development of our relationship. Development of India-China relationship can only be based on ‘three mutuals’ — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests,” he said.

On Afghanistan, the foreign secretary said New Delhi is concerned about the implications of the recent developments for India and the region.

“As an immediate neighbour, we are naturally concerned about the recent changes within Afghanistan and their implications for us and the region,” he said.

He said India’s immediate focus was on the evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan and that most of the Indian nationals have been able to leave Kabul in August.

“A number of Afghans, including minorities, who wanted to travel to India, have also been able to do so. However, this process could not be completed due to the security situation at the airport,” he said.

“Resumption of flights from Kabul airport is, therefore, a priority. We are closely monitoring the unfolding situation,” Shringla added.

He also mentioned the UN Security Council resolution 2593 on Afghanistan that was adopted on August 30 under India’s presidency of the global body, and noted that it comprehensively addressed the main pending issues relating to that country.

“The resolution demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts; and specifically refers to terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad,” Shringla said.

The foreign secretary said India is also monitoring developments related to the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan.

“In UNDP’s assessment, there is an imminent threat of poverty levels rising in Afghanistan. There is also a threat of an imminent drought and a food security crisis,” he said.

“It is important for the humanitarian assistance providers to be given unrestricted and direct access to Afghanistan,” the foreign secretary said.

He also underlined the need to ensure that the distribution of humanitarian assistance is done in a “non-discriminatory manner” to all sections of Afghan society.

“India’s approach to Afghanistan has been guided by our civilizational relationship with the Afghan people. We have extended over USD 3 billion as development assistance for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan,” he said

The foreign secretary said India has undertaken over 500 developmental projects spread across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

“These initiatives have earned us tremendous goodwill in the country. Our friendship with the Afghan people will continue to guide our approach in the future,” he added.

The Indian Express

Agencies

Constitution Unites The People Of Nepal: PM Deuba
Sep 19, 2021
Taliban Regime Bans Female From Working In Afghanistan
Sep 19, 2021
Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Divide Deepening
Sep 19, 2021
India Vaccinated Record 2,50,10,390 jabs in 1 Day On PM Modi’s Birthday
Sep 18, 2021
France Recalls Envoys from The US And Australia Amid Security Pact Row
Sep 18, 2021

More on India

India Vaccinated Record 2,50,10,390 jabs in 1 Day On PM Modi’s Birthday By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
India Records 47,092 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest In Two Months By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
India Reports 41,965 New Coronavirus Cases, 460 Deaths By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
India Gives Emergency Use Authorization To India Made World’s First DNA-Based Covid Vaccine By Agencies 1 month ago
India Celebrated 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Said New India’s Development Is Inclusive, Holistic’ By Agencies 1 month ago
India Logs 28,204 Cases Of Covid-19, Lowest In 147 Days By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

ADB Approves Power Project Loan in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2021
HoR Passed The Budget For Fiscal Year 2078/079 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 21 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2021
Biden, Macron To Talk Amid Submarine Deal Row By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 396 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 975 New Cases, 2975 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75