Kathmandu Valley Logs 396 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 396 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10786 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 396 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 396 cases, Kathmandu districts records 298 cases, Lalitpur 35 and 63 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 975 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 785541.