COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1030 New Cases, 1830 Recoveries And 5 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1030 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 786577.

The Ministry said that in 9626 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1030 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 294 people in 3,996 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 21,524 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,360 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 20,164 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 250 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 335 are admitted to the ICU and 107 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

The Ministry also said that 1,830 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 754,000 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.9 per cent.

The Health Ministry also added five fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,0453.