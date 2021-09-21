Kathmandu Valley Logs 402 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 402 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9626 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 402 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 402 cases, Kathmandu districts records 261 cases, Lalitpur 98 and 43 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1030 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 786577.