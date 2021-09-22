COAS GENERAL PRABHU RAM SHARMA Dedicated General

Every army officer aspires to lead the Nepal’s oldest and historic security organization like Nepal Army. Passing all difficult stages in proof of quality, capability and dedication, only a few finally reach the top position of Nepal Army. COAS General Sharma is one of them.

Newly appointed COAS General Sharma passed various steps proving his own quality, competitiveness, dedication and commitment to reach the top post.

COAS General Sharma also has set a new record in the organizational history of Nepal Army. Polite, sober and highly respected general in the rank and file of the army, COAS Sharma is second from Poudel clan after Ranganath Sharma, who had led Nepal Army in the most crucial period after the fall of Bhimsen Thapa, to lead the 300-plus years old Nepal Army.

Having a long experience in the army, maintaining his dignity and dedication, COAS General Sharma has risen to this height of Nepal Army. A resident of Sitapaila, western part of valley, COAS General Sharma’s rise to the top of Nepal Army has been smooth. As Ranganath Sharma was the first commoner to lead in the transitional crucial historical period, COAS General Sharma is also a commoner leading the organization in a difficult time.

At a time when Nepal has been facing several challenges in various sectors, Nepal Army, Nepal’s oldest institution of nation building, has a very important role to play in guaranteeing national independence. With his professional skills and dedication, COAS General Sharma will handle all the coming challenges.

Rise to Chief

President Bhandari has approved the government's recommendation to appoint Lt Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma Chief of Nepali Army. With this decision, Sharma's appointment as the next chief of the army had been officially sealed.

General Sharma assumed the office as the acting Chief from August 9 as outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa stayed on leave before retirement.

Thapa retired on September 8 following which Sharma was promoted to the post to take over the responsibilities officially.

Earlier, a cabinet meeting held on July 27 had made the decision to recommend Sharma's name as Acting Chief of the national army as the incumbent army chief to the office of the president. The government had recommended General Staff of Nepali Army Prabhuram Sharma for appointment as the Chief of Army Staff.

Appointment of General Sharma

President and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Nepali Army Vidhya Devi Bhandari conferred the rank of General on Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the Officiating Chief of the Army Staff, and appointed him as the 44th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army amid an investiture ceremony organised at the Presidential Office, Shital Niwas on September 09, 2021. President Bhandari also administerd Oath of Office and Secrecy to Generral Sharma.

Earlier, a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on August 19, 2021, had decided to make the recommendation in accordance to the Article 267, Sub Para (5) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Prime Minister,Chief Justice, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chairman of National Assembly, Minister of Home Affairs, High Level Government Officials, Heads of the Security Organisations and Generals of the Nepali Army were present at the ceremony.

COAS General Sharma received and reviewed a ‘Guard of Honour’ organized at the Army Headquarters before assuming office effective from today. COAS General Sharma also visited the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel and the Martyr’s Memorial in Chhauni and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

COAS General Sharma was commisioned into the Nepali Army as a Second Lieutenant in the year 1984 and was serving as the Chief of General Staff before picking up the current rank and appointment.

Bio data of General Prabhu Ram Sharma, 44th Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army

COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma was born on 5th January 1964 in Kathmandu. A graduate of Nepali Army Academy, he was commissioned into the Purano Gorakh Battalion, one of the oldest Infantry Battalions in the Nepali Army. He completed his Company Command and Staff Course from the Nepali Army War College (1988-89) and Command and Staff Officers Course from Army Command and Staff College (1996-97) Nepal.

An alumni of National Defense College in India, he holds a Master’s Degree in History from the Tribhuban University, Nepal, and Master of Philosophy in Defense and Strategic Study from the University of Madras, India.

In addition, he has completed the Technical Officer (TO) course from India. He has also participated in various seminars including in NESA Centre, Washington DC and attended the executive course in the APCSS (Asia Pacific Center for Strategic Studies) in Hawaii, United States. Gen Sharma is decorated by the prestigious SUPRABAL JANA SEWA SHREE.

COAS General Sharma has held various command and staff appointments at home and abroad during his career. He has commanded an independent Infantry Company and an Infantry Battalion. He also holds the distinction of leading these units in UN Peacekeeping operations.

He first led the infantry company in East Timor (UNTAET-3) in 2001 and the Infantry Battalion in the African Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in 2004. He has commanded two Infantry Brigades namely number 3 and 6 Infantry Brigades. Similarly, he successfully commanded the Mid Division in 2017 as the General Officer Commanding (GOC).

He has also held numerous staff appointments at the Brigade and Division Headquarters. Among his notable senior staff appointments are Military Secretary, Director of the Directorate of Recruitment and Selection and the Director of Planning Policy and Staff Duties in the Army Headquarters. He has also held the appointment of Assistant Chief of Staff (ACOS), Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO), Director of Master General of Ordnance (MGO) and Chief of Staff (COS). During his illustrious career, he has also held a diplomatic appointment as Nepal’s Military Attaché to Bangladesh from 2008 till 2011. Before becoming the Chief of Army Staff, he was serving as the Chief of General Staff.

General Prabhu Ram Sharma is married to Mrs Sunita Sharma and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Maunikshya and Shreya. Gen Sharma likes to travel in his leisure time.