COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1251 New Cases, 1630 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1251 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 787828.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 11007 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1251 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Dr. Poudel, the virus infection was detected in 227 people in 2863 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

He said that there are 21,039 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,334 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 243 people are placed in quarantine.

Dr. Poudel informed that a total of nine districts currently have more than 500 active cases of COVID-19. Of the active patients, 334 are admitted to the ICU and 119 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,630 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 755,630 cases of recovery.

The Health Ministry also added six fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,059.