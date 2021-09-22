COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1251 New Cases, 1630 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1251 New Cases, 1630 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Sept. 22, 2021, 8:23 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1251 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 787828.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 11007 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1251 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Dr. Poudel, the virus infection was detected in 227 people in 2863 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

He said that there are 21,039 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,334 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 243 people are placed in quarantine.

Dr. Poudel informed that a total of nine districts currently have more than 500 active cases of COVID-19. Of the active patients, 334 are admitted to the ICU and 119 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,630 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 755,630 cases of recovery.

The Health Ministry also added six fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,059.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Local People Have Demanded Immediate Construction Of Upper Arun
Sep 22, 2021
Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 4..1 Percent In FY2022: ADB
Sep 22, 2021
Udhyami Utthan (UU) Online Shop- DRRM Page Launched
Sep 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley confirms 564 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 22, 2021
Sora Shraddha 2021: Shraddha Date And Tithi
Sep 21, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley confirms 564 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 402 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1030 New Cases, 1830 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 396 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 975 New Cases, 2975 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 239 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Local People Have Demanded Immediate Construction Of Upper Arun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2021
Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 4..1 Percent In FY2022: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2021
Udhyami Utthan (UU) Online Shop- DRRM Page Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2021
Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session By Agencies Sep 22, 2021
UK Approves Covishield For Travel By Agencies Sep 22, 2021
Chinese President Xi Extended Wishes To Nepal By Agencies Sep 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75