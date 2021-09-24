COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases, 1550 Recoveries And 9 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1103 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 789872.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 10575 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1105 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 373 people in 5153 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently 20,287 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,318 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 18,969 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 244 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 347 are admitted to the ICU and 105 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,550 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 758,504 cases of recovery.

The Health Ministry also added nine fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,081.