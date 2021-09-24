Weather Forecast For September 25 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 25 Across Nepal

Sept. 24, 2021, 10:16 p.m.

The weather will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

