Clean Energy Is Crucial In Achieving 2030Agneda: PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba highlighted the need for a robust and renewed global partnership to build a greener, safer and more sustainable world. He also called for ensuring an easier and direct access to financing and modern technologies for the countries in special situations.

Addressing the High-level Dialogue on Energy through a pre-recorded video this afternoon, the Prime Minister said that energy is crucial in achieving the 2030 Agenda and implementing the Paris Agreement.

He further said that energy plays a catalytic role to combat climate change and attain the goals related to poverty reduction, gender equality, food security, health and education, among others.

The progress on SDG 7 has been mixed and uneven and countries like Nepal with low income, difficult geographic terrain and dispersed settlements are facing additional challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must not change our collective ambition. We must act on transition to cleaner, greener and smarter energy, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister also expressed Nepal’s commitment to realize climate-resilient development pathways and net-zero emissions through the utilization of Nepal’s vast hydropower potential and other renewable energy sources.

A large number of Heads of State/Government, ministers, parliamentarians and high-level UN officials are scheduled to address the Dialogue.