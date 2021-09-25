Nepal And Kuwait Held A Bilateral Meeting

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka held a bilateral meeting with the foreign minister of Kuwait Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah on the side sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.
According to Nepalese Mission in New York, they discussed the matters of common interest, labor relations and to promote trade, tourism and investment.
