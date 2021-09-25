Nepal And Kuwait Held A Bilateral Meeting

Nepal And Kuwait Held A Bilateral Meeting

Sept. 25, 2021, 8:57 p.m.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka held a bilateral meeting with the foreign minister of Kuwait Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah on the side sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

According to Nepalese Mission in New York, they discussed the matters of common interest, labor relations and to promote trade, tourism and investment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Clean Energy Is Crucial In Achieving 2030Agneda: PM Deuba
Sep 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 26 Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki
Sep 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 790 New Cases, 1390 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Sep 25, 2021
Nepal Is Committed To Tackle Poverty And Hunger: PM Deuba
Sep 24, 2021

More on News

Clean Energy Is Crucial In Achieving 2030Agneda: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 14 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Arrived In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
U.S. Congratulated Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addresses10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Extended Wishes To Nepal By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Committed To Implement Paris Agreement: PM Deuba By Agencies Sep 25, 2021
BIMSTEC: The Journey And The Way Ahead By Rishi Gupta Sep 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 26 Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2021
Millions Of Young Climate Change Protesters Organized Rally Globally Calling For More Action By Agencies Sep 25, 2021
Quad Leaders Express Commitments To Free And Open Indo-Pacific By Agencies Sep 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75