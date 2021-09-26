COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 730 New Cases, 1279 Recoveries And 9 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 730 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 791392

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8589 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 730 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 104 people in 5147 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 19,142 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,329 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 17,813 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 230 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 368 are admitted to the ICU and 120 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,279 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 761,154 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.2 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Sunday added nine fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,096.