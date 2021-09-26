Kathmandu Valley Logs 279 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 279 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8589 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 279 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 279 cases, Kathmandu districts records 232 cases, Lalitpur 24 and 23 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 730 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 791392