Ruling Coalition Party Meet Failed To Announce Cabinet Expansion

With a demand of Janta Samajbadi Party (JSP) to scrap the ordinance related to the political parties, top leaders of ruling party alliance failed to enter the agenda of expansion of cabinet.

Mahendra Ray Yadav, a leader of the ruling Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), shared after the meeting held at Baluwatar, the official residence of the Prime Minister, that the meeting assigned the top leaders of the ruling alliance to resolve the differences related to the ordinance on political parties and give a complete shape to the government as soon as possible.

A meeting of the leaders of the five-party ruling alliance has decided to entrust the top leadership of the alliance with the responsibility of settling problems related to ordinance on political parties and giving a complete shape to the government at the earliest.

The Council of Ministers will get its complete shape very soon as the top leaders are given the responsibility for the same, he said.