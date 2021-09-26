Weather Forecast For September 27 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 27 Across Nepal

Sept. 26, 2021, 10:07 p.m.

The weather will be generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country.

