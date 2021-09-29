COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 892 New Cases, 1113 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 892 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 794163

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 10652 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 892 persons were found infected with the new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 265 people in 3889 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 18,193 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,315 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 16,898 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 354 are admitted to the ICU and 99 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,113 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 764,847 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.3 percent.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added eight fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,123.