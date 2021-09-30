Nepal And India Review Progress Of Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Projects I

Nepal and India held the Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) meeting on post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu. The meeting was co-chaired by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Secretary, National Reconstruction Authority, Government of Nepal.

The JPMC Mechanism was set up in August 2017 to monitor the progress of the Government of India-assisted post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal. The meeting was attended by representatives of concerned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government of Nepal, Officers and officials of the Government of India, Consultants and other stakeholders engaged in the implementation of the projects. The last JPMC meeting was held on 8th March 2020 in Kathmandu.

The meeting carried out a comprehensive review of the progress of the Government of India assisted post-earthquake reconstruction projects in housing, education, health and cultural heritage sectors in Nepal.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of 50,000 houses in the Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal, constructed under the Govt. of India's assistance in the Housing sector.

Similarly, both sides also noted with appreciation the progress achieved in reconstruction projects being undertaken under education, cultural heritage and health sectors in Nepal.

The co-chairs agreed to hold the next meeting of the JPMC on a mutually convenient date.

