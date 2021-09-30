Newly Appointed German Ambassador Presented His Credentials

Newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Nepal, Dr. Thomas Prinz, presented his credentials to Bidya Devi Bhandari at the presidential office on 30 September.

After presenting his credentials, Ambassador Prinz and President Bhandari discussed bilateral relations and the outcome of the German parliamentary elections.

“President Bhandari mentioned the important role of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in international politics and expressed her hope for the continued support of the German government in the development of Nepal” Ambassador Prinz said.

Germany and Nepal have maintained a friendly and particularly close relationship for more than six decades, not only for the two governments but also with regards to the German and Nepali people. Germany has pledged EUR 34.4 million for Technical Cooperation and for Financial Cooperation until the year 2023 and 2025 respectively in the thematic areas of Health, Sustainable Economic Development and Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy.

In times of COVID-19, Germany supported the people of Nepal in tackling the crisis. It provided medical supplies like ventilators, isolation tents, KN95 masks, pulse oxymeters, surgical masks, disinfectants, and other items through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Also, additional funding of almost EUR 11 million has been provided from the Emergency COVID-19 Support Program of the German Government to increase and strengthen the resilience of the Nepali health sector in combating the pandemic and to mitigate social and economic impacts.

Ambassador Prinz and Mrs. Anuza Prinz expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and stated that it is a privilege to serve as the Ambassador of Germany to Nepal. Ambassador Prinz further expressed that he will remain committed to ensuring that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Nepal and Germany will remain intact and flourish further during his tenure.