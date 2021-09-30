No Chhath celebrations to be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi

No Chhath celebrations to be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi

Sept. 30, 2021, 9:27 p.m.

No Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, and fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday.

The authority in its fresh Covid-19 guidelines, however, said that restrictions on large gatherings and congregations have been relaxed only to the extent of celebration of festivals till November 15.

“Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in official order.

Delhi on Thursday recorded zero death due to Covid-19 and 47 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported this month. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,087.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,868. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

