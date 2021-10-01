COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 898 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 898 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 795959.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 10113 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 898 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 168 people in 3255 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 18,115 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,234 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 16,881 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 242 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 354 are admitted to the ICU and 116 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 938 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 766,696 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 13 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,148.