COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 898 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 898 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

Oct. 1, 2021, 8:58 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 898 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 795959.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 10113 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 898 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 168 people in 3255 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 18,115 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,234 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 16,881 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 242 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 354 are admitted to the ICU and 116 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 938 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 766,696 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 13 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,148.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma
Oct 01, 2021
UML Will Form Next Government: Former PM Oli
Oct 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 2 Across Nepal
Oct 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 359 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 01, 2021
Newly Appointed German Ambassador Presented His Credentials
Sep 30, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 359 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 11 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 369 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 898 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 335 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 892 New Cases, 1113 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Nepal Red Cross Society Provides Health Ministry With 100 Thousand Doses Of Vero Cell By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Increasing Balance Of payments Imbalance: Nepal’s Critical Concern_ By Shanker Man Singh Oct 01, 2021
Certain People Have 'Superhuman' Immunity To Corona. How? By Agencies Oct 01, 2021
A Nepali Woman Photo Journalist Scale Mt Dhaulagiri By Agencies Oct 01, 2021
U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2021
UML Will Form Next Government: Former PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2021
Developments In Afghanistan Will Have Very, Very Significant Consequences: Jaishankar By Agencies Oct 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75