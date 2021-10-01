UML Will Form Next Government: Former PM Oli

CPN (UML) chair KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the general convention by unveiling a logo of the general convention.

The first statute general convention of the CPN (UML) has kicked off at Godawari-based Sunrise Conference Centre.

Around 6,000 representatives across the nation are participating in the three-day legislative general convention. The political report, organizational report and statute amendment proposal would be presented in the general convention.

Addressing the gathering former PM Oli said that no one can divide CPN-UML as it has a strong roots in the country. He claimed that only CPN-UML can solve the country’s problems. Criticizing the present government, he said that the present government is constituted by the court, not by the popular verdict of the people.

Pointing to his colleague former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal and his faction, Oli said that they would disappear from the earth.