U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry has called on Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarter today.

According to a press release issued by Directorate of Public Relations and Information Nepal Army, during the meeting COAS General Sharma and Ambassador Berry discussed the matter concerning bilateral relations and mutual interest. Nepal Army holds the views that this kind of regulars meeting helps to further strengthen existing cordial bilateral relations between the two countries.