Kathmandu Valley Logs 255 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 359 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5598 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 255 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 255 cases, Kathmandu districts records 164 cases, Lalitpur 65 and 26 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 659 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 796618.