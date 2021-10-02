Weather Forecast For October 3 Across Nepal

Oct. 2, 2021, 9:05 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. The division said that the light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1 and Province 2 and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 2.

