Prisma Advertising Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Prisma Advertising Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Oct. 3, 2021, 8:59 p.m.

Prisma Advertising, one of the leading advertising agency in Nepal, has celebrated 30 years of success. Prisma has been steadily growing and building great relationships with clients since 1991, all while maintaining a high level of work and service.

Ranjit Acharya, the CEO of Prisma Advertising, said, "as we celebrate 30 years going strong, it makes me, pause, and reflect on the relationships and triumphs that helped us reach this milestone. The people and partners and the entire Prisma family that put their faith in us to deliver were crucial to our success.”

"Our key to success has been not to be stationary, regardless of our achievements. We've worked hard to maintain our high standards, and we're committed to continuing to develop while maximizing our position in the near future,” said Achayra

This was the company's motivation when it was started in 1991, and it is still the same today: to achieve growth via creative leadership and 360-degree brand stewardship. Prisma has been awarded being Best Agency of the Year in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. (Four years in a row). Prisma has won the only international advertising award for Nepal – “Bell Ringer 2000” from Johnson & Johnson, USA.

Prisma has adapted in response to the ever-evolving industry, as well as the demands and expectations of their clients, with major strengths including Creative design, Campaign Planning and Execution, Brand Strategies and Development, Production and Fabrication, Audio Visual Development, Media Planning and Release, Public Relations and Social Media and Digital Marketing. Prisma boasts of successful campaigns created for clients like Coca-Cola, Bajaj Pulsar, Mero Mobile, Ncell, Arghakhanchi Cement, Nestle Everyday, etc.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli
Oct 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 4 Across Nepal
Oct 03, 2021
Himalayan Bank Limited Provides Printer To Didi Bahini Krishak Samuha
Oct 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 255 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 1405 Recoveries And 7 Deaths
Oct 03, 2021

More on News

Certain People Have 'Superhuman' Immunity To Corona. How? By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Madhav Kumar Nepal Hospitalized With High Fever By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Four Nepali YouTubers Held For Alleged Character Assassination By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
Today Is 42nd World Tourism Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Kul Acharya Announces His Candidate For NRN President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2021
Nepal-India Joint Military Training Exercise Concludes By Agencies Oct 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2021
Qatar’s First Legislative Ections See 63.5% Voter Turnout By Agencies Oct 03, 2021
SRK’s Son Aryan Khan Arrested After NCB Raid On Cruise By Agencies Oct 03, 2021
Himalayan Bank Limited Provides Printer To Didi Bahini Krishak Samuha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75