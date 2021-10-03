Prisma Advertising Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Prisma Advertising, one of the leading advertising agency in Nepal, has celebrated 30 years of success. Prisma has been steadily growing and building great relationships with clients since 1991, all while maintaining a high level of work and service.

Ranjit Acharya, the CEO of Prisma Advertising, said, "as we celebrate 30 years going strong, it makes me, pause, and reflect on the relationships and triumphs that helped us reach this milestone. The people and partners and the entire Prisma family that put their faith in us to deliver were crucial to our success.”

"Our key to success has been not to be stationary, regardless of our achievements. We've worked hard to maintain our high standards, and we're committed to continuing to develop while maximizing our position in the near future,” said Achayra

This was the company's motivation when it was started in 1991, and it is still the same today: to achieve growth via creative leadership and 360-degree brand stewardship. Prisma has been awarded being Best Agency of the Year in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. (Four years in a row). Prisma has won the only international advertising award for Nepal – “Bell Ringer 2000” from Johnson & Johnson, USA.

Prisma has adapted in response to the ever-evolving industry, as well as the demands and expectations of their clients, with major strengths including Creative design, Campaign Planning and Execution, Brand Strategies and Development, Production and Fabrication, Audio Visual Development, Media Planning and Release, Public Relations and Social Media and Digital Marketing. Prisma boasts of successful campaigns created for clients like Coca-Cola, Bajaj Pulsar, Mero Mobile, Ncell, Arghakhanchi Cement, Nestle Everyday, etc.



