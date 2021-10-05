COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 762 New Cases, 1114 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Oct. 5, 2021, 8:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 762 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 789762

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 11582 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 812 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 206 people in 4460 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 16,248 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,131 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients 15,117 are placed in home isolation. Currently, people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 335 are admitted to the ICU and 122 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,114 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 771,338 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.6 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday added six fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,180.

