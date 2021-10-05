Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries

Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries

Oct. 5, 2021, 8:46 p.m.

Taiwanese leaders have rapped China for the increasing frequency of forays by Chinese military aircraft in Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

The number of such incidents has spiked since October 1, when China observes its national foundation day.

Taiwan's defense ministry says a total of 150 fighters, bombers and other aircraft entered the zone over waters southwest of Taiwan in the first five days of October.

On Monday, 56 aircraft entered the zone, during both daylight and nighttime hours. That was the highest figure recorded in a single day since the ministry began releasing such numbers in September 2020.

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday that China is becoming "more over the top," and that "the world has also seen the country's repeated violations of regional peace and oppression of Taiwan."

He said Taiwan must strengthen itself and be united so as not to allow China to easily use force.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the frequent entry by Chinese military aircraft is applying very heavy pressure on Taiwan's air force and air defense corps. He said, however, the pressure is giving Taiwan power, and is encouraging it to be prepared for fighting.

Chieh Chung of Taiwan's National Policy Foundation says these moves suggest China has more mainstay fighters in its fleet, and has improved its capability for carrying out multi-unit operations and night flights.

China's state-run CCTV has reported on the incidents.
It says Chinese military personnel patrolled areas near Taiwan for 4 days in a row, foregoing their chance to enjoy the National Day holiday. CCTV quoted an expert as saying the flights showed China's resolution and its military capability.

The electronic version of The Global Times newspaper, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, carried an editorial on Monday saying that the operation was a warning to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who is strengthening ties with the United States.

The article says the military's drills are "no longer limited to declaring China's sovereignty over the island," but to putting in place preparations "to take back the island of Taiwan."

It says efforts toward achieving "a peaceful reunification" have not been given up, but that it has become mainstream public opinion on the Chinese mainland that Beijing "should make earnest preparations based on the possibility of combat."

China has blamed the United States for the tensions due to its arms sales and support for the island.

In a sign of the fraught atmosphere, a security source confirmed reports in Taiwanese media that a Chinese pilot responded to a radio warning to fly away on Sunday with an expletive.

China’s Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it too was concerned by China’s increased air incursions.

“Resolution of differences over Taiwan and other regional issues must be achieved peacefully through dialogue and without the threat or use of force or coercion,” it said.

Taiwan has lived under the threat of invasion since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists. No peace treaty or armistice has ever been signed.

Taiwanese people are well used to China’s threats and there has been no sign of panic on the island because of the stepped up military activity, nor undermining of investor confidence on the stock market.

Agencies

Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media
Oct 06, 2021
Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19
Oct 05, 2021
Nobel In Physics Goes To Climate Research
Oct 05, 2021
CPN-US Leader Nepal Discharged From Hospital
Oct 04, 2021
India Reports 20,799 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Infections Lowest In 200 Day
Oct 04, 2021

More on International

Nobel In Physics Goes To Climate Research By Agencies 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
Swedish Cartoonist, Who Drew Drawings Of Prophet Mohammad, Killed In Car Accident By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan’s New Prime Minister Kishida Vows To Pull Japan Out Of COVID Crisis By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Qatar’s First Legislative Ections See 63.5% Voter Turnout By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
China’s Manufacturing Activity Unexpectedly Shrinks In September Due To Power Cut By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Princess Mako To Marry On October 26 Despite Controversy on By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media By Agencies Oct 06, 2021
Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19 By Agencies Oct 05, 2021
Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Ichharaj Tamang And 11 Other Arrested On Banking Fraud Charges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 302 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75