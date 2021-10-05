Weather Forecast For October 6 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 6 Across Nepal

Oct. 5, 2021, 9:22 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing
Oct 05, 2021
Ichharaj Tamang And 11 Other Arrested On Banking Fraud Charges
Oct 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 302 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 762 New Cases, 1114 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Oct 05, 2021
Japan Provides Over Japanese-made Ambulances To Nepal
Oct 04, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For October 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media By Agencies Oct 06, 2021
Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19 By Agencies Oct 05, 2021
Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Ichharaj Tamang And 11 Other Arrested On Banking Fraud Charges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries By Agencies Oct 05, 2021
Nobel In Physics Goes To Climate Research By Agencies Oct 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75