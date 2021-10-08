CPN-UML Preparing For Convention

As the differences among the ruling coalition are growing, main opposition CPN-UML is busy preparing for its convention

Oct. 8, 2021, 10:01 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

At a time when the differences among the ruling parties are growing and internal differences within the ruling parties is also deepening, main opposition CPN-UML, which is also facing internal feuds, is preparing to host the generation convention.

As the CPN-UML Central Committee meeting has endorsed the report presented by Chairperson of the CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli, it will be now tabled at the legislative general convention of the party. The central committee meeting also discussed organizational report and draft of statute amendment.

Scheduled for October 1-3, the legislative general convention of the CPN (UML) was likely to endorse the statute amendment and organizational report to pave way for the General Convention.

"Legislative general convention should be conducted in a systematic, united and dignified manner. We have internal problems as well as national political problems. Discussion should be held on these matters,” said Oli, former PM and chairman of the party.

“It is necessary to engage in preparation of party's 10th national general convention scheduled in the last week of November as well as local level election." Oli urged UML members to unite for party’s upcoming statute convention.

Split recently, CPN-UML is facing major challenges for consolidation of its earlier position. With a vertical division of the party all over Nepal, CPN-UML has already lost three provincial governments.

Given the present situation, main opposition party CPN-UML will be likely to lose two remaining provincial governments of Province 1 and Bagmati Province at any time.

Despite returning to mother party, rebel members are still putting pressure on former PM Oli to accommodate all of them in the position agreed upon. However, it is not easy for Oli to accept all their demands.

“All of us need to adjust and accommodate with each other in the party burying the differences. Only our message of unity will give our party new life,” said chairman Oli.

Statute-Convention.jpg

Chairman Oli said that the management of the statute convention should be moved forward along with the report presented with the recommendation of the standing committee.

“The statute convention should be held in a managed, united and dignified manner. Discussions need to be held to resolve the issues of the party with internal and national politics. We must all come together for the preparation of the local elections after the 10th National Convention of the party,” Oli said.

Although CPN-UML is showing aggressive positions with sign of strength and unity, it will take a long time for the party to fill the dent made on it by its split under the leadership of Madhav Kumar Nepal.

A Correspondent

NEPAL’S ECONOMY Confronting Crisis
Oct 08, 2021
Chalfal Chautari Giving Voice To Voiceless
Oct 06, 2021
GOVERNMENT Shaky Coalition
Oct 06, 2021
TOURISM Hope For Revival
Sep 24, 2021
UPPER TAMAKOSI HYDROPOWER Operation In Capacity
Sep 23, 2021

More on Politics

GOVERNMENT Shaky Coalition By A Correspondent 2 days, 8 hours ago
Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
UML Will Form Next Government: Former PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 19 hours ago
Ruling Coalition Party Meet Failed To Announce Cabinet Expansion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
NC CONVENTION Newcomers Era By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

KUL MAN GHISING A Long March By Keshab Poudel Oct 08, 2021
NEPAL’S ECONOMY Confronting Crisis By A Correspondent Oct 08, 2021
Services-led Growth Key To Nepal’s Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2021
Navratri 2021 2 Day: Day Of Brahmacharini Mata By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2021
NC Delegation Leaves For New Delhi Leading A NC Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2021
Devotees Throng To Religious Shrines In Kathmandu By Agencies Oct 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75