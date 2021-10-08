Kathmandu Valley Confirms 322COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 440 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9466 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 322 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 294 cases, Kathmandu districts records 229 cases, Lalitpur 68 and 25 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 800997.