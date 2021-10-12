COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 691 New Cases, 910 Recoveries And 14 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 691 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 803552.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7060 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 691 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 101 people in 2559 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 14,554 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of them, 13459 are in home isolation and 1095 are in hospital. Of the active patients, 306 are admitted to the ICU and 102 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 910 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 777741 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.8 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 14 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,257.