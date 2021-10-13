Kathmandu Valley Reports 163 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3671 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 163 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 163 cases, Kathmandu districts records 122 cases, Lalitpur 29 and 12 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 691 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 803678.