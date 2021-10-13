Nepal Reaches To SAF Final After 1-1 Draw Against Bangladesh

Nepal is set to play the final match of SAF Championship-2021. After playing draw against Bangladesh in the final group match of the SAF Championship underway in the Maldives, Nepal has booked its place for final reports RSS.

In today’s match played under Round Robin League, Nepal made 1-1 goal draw against Bangladesh which was limited to 10 players.

Suman Rija of Bangladesh had netted the first goal in the ninth minute of the match held at Male-based National Stadium. Nepal’s Anjan Bista had levelled up the goal in a penalty shootout in the 88th minute.

According to National News Agency, the final match of the tournament is scheduled to take place on coming Saturday.