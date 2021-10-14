COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 398 New Cases, 804 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 398 New Cases, 804 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

Oct. 14, 2021, 9 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 398 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 803678.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 3418 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 398 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 57 people in 2796 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 13859 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of them, 12791 are in home isolation and 1062 are in hospital. Of the active patients, 310 are admitted to the ICU and 105 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 804 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 779154 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.9 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 8 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,269.

