Weather Forecast For October 15 Across Nepal

Oct. 14, 2021, 9:29 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1,2 and Bagmati and hilly region of the rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be Partly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and hilly region of the rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

