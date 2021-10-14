Weather Forecast For October 15 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1,2 and Bagmati and hilly region of the rest of the country.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be Partly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and hilly region of the rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75