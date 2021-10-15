COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 777 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 777 Recoveries And 8 Deaths

Oct. 15, 2021, 8:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 804516.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 2092 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 240 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 32 people in 2620 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 13308 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of them, 12250 are in home isolation and 1058are in hospital. Of the active patients, 307 are admitted to the ICU and 101 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 777 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 779931 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96. 94 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 8 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,277.

