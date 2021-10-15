Kathmandu Valley Confirms 118 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 118 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 15, 2021, 8:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2092 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 118 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 118 cases, Kathmandu districts records 143 cases, Lalitpur 49 and 30 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 804516.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal
Oct 15, 2021
Bijaya Dashami Celebrated All Over Nepal
Oct 15, 2021
President Bhandari And PM Deuba Receive Dashain Tika
Oct 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 777 Recoveries And 8 Deaths
Oct 15, 2021
Vijaya Dashami 2021: 10:02 AM Is Auspicious Time For Tika
Oct 14, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 777 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 398 New Cases, 804 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
India Records 15,823 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 214 Days By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 163 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 326 New Cases, 609 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2021
Bijaya Dashami Celebrated All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2021
President Bhandari And PM Deuba Receive Dashain Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2021
At Least 32 Dead In Blast At Afghan Mosque By Agencies Oct 15, 2021
Vijaya Dashami 2021: 10:02 AM Is Auspicious Time For Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021
Taleju Bhavani And Significant To Visit On Mahanavami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75