Kathmandu Valley Confirms 118 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2092 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 118 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 118 cases, Kathmandu districts records 143 cases, Lalitpur 49 and 30 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 804516.