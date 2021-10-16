Weather Forecast For October 17 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 17 Across Nepal

Oct. 16, 2021, 9:26 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Win SAF Championship Defeating Nepal By 3-0 In Final
Oct 16, 2021
Two Killed And Five Injured In Jeep Accident In Surkhet
Oct 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 100 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 16, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 136 New Cases, 845 Recoveries And 1 Death
Oct 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal
Oct 15, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 12 Across Nepal: Monsoon Starts To Retreat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For October 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

India Win SAF Championship Defeating Nepal By 3-0 In Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2021
Emergence Of Small Farmer Agricultural Cooperatives: A Key To Structural Change Of Rural Economy By Shivaram Pd. Koirala, PhD Oct 16, 2021
Two Killed And Five Injured In Jeep Accident In Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2021
WFP Warns Climate Change Could Worsen Hunger By Agencies Oct 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 100 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 136 New Cases, 845 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75