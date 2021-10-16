Weather Forecast For October 17 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province.
