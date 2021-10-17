At Least 35 People Injured In Sindhupalchowk Bus Accident

At Least 35 People Injured In Sindhupalchowk Bus Accident

Oct. 17, 2021, 10:54 p.m.

At least thirty-five people have been injured in a bus accident in Lisankhupakhar Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk

According to the Police, the health condition of two out of thirty five passengers is critical.

The bus with registration number Ba 2 Kha 3264 was en route to Kathmandu from Liksankhu.

According to police, the bus met with an accident on Sunday at Jiri-Lamosanhu highway.

"At least 35 passengers were on board and two have been severely injured," said police, adding that the passengers were under treatment at Sindhubahar Hospital in Khadichaur and two critical injured were admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital.

The bus, which had fallen 150 metres down from the highway, fell due to break-fail. The police informed that further investigation as to the accident is taking place.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kojagrat Purnima 2021: Significance And Importance
Oct 17, 2021
Death Toll Rises To 18 In Landslide In Kerala
Oct 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 18 Across Nepal, Light To Moderate Rain Likely
Oct 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 107 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 385 New Cases, 680 Recoveries And 1 Death
Oct 17, 2021

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Two Killed And Five Injured In Jeep Accident In Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
24 Killed, 18 Injured In Mugu Bus Mishap In Mugu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Sunsari Registers 86 Incidents Of Rape In Eight Months By Agencies 6 months, 2 weeks ago
Seven Girls Missing From Mahottari Rescued From Sitamarhi India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 2 weeks ago
Police Arrested Four Persons With 2.5 Kilograms Of Uranium From Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 1 week ago
Police Has Made Public Bhagrathi Murder Case Accused By Agencies 8 months ago

The Latest

Kojagrat Purnima 2021: Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2021
Death Toll Rises To 18 In Landslide In Kerala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 18 Across Nepal, Light To Moderate Rain Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2021
Earthquake 4.9 Magnitude Occurs In Gorkha By Agencies Oct 17, 2021
Higher LNG Prices May Impact Electricity Costs By Agencies Oct 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 107 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75