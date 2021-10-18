COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 523 New Cases, 937 Recoveries And 9 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 385 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 805560.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7654 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 523 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 68 people in 2043 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 11,874 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,027 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,847 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 229 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 280 are admitted to the ICU and 99 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 937 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 782,393 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added nine fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,293.