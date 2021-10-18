Kathmandu Valley Confirms 274 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 274 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 18, 2021, 9:28 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7654 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 274 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 274 cases, Kathmandu districts records 203 cases, Lalitpur 41 and 30 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 385 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 805560.

